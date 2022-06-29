Chief Charumbira elected Pan African Parliament president

Herald Reporter

Chiefs Council president, Chief Fortune Charumbira has been elected as the new Pan-African Parliament president.

Chief Charumbira was elected this evening at the PAP session in Midrand in South Africa, becoming the first person from the Southern African region to lead the organisation.

After his election, Chief Charumbira, said he believes he was the right person to unify a divided house.

Malawian legislator, Mr Yeremiah Chihana, who had expressed interest in the position, failed to secure a nomination from the Southern Region.

In an interview with SABC News this evening, Mr Chihana said he was not happy with the results but said “let’s keep on moving”.

An overwhelming 161 voted for him while 31 abstained. There were 11 spoilt votes.