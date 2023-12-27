6000 get free medical care

CHRISTMAS WITH A DIFFERENCE....Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Centres Hon Tinoda Machakaire chats with one of the 200 beneficiaries of his wheelchair donations in Wedza on Christmas Day

Tadious Manyepo in WEDZA

OVER 6000 people, on Christmas Day, received free medical attention in Machakaire Village, Makanda, Wedza.

The program, which saw over 15 specialists including dentists and opticians attending to people free of charge, was put together by the Tinmac Foundation.

The latter is run by Wedza South Constituency legislator Honourable Tinoda Machakaire who is also the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Centres.

Honourable Machakaire also donated 200 wheelchairs to people living with disabilities on the same day.

Yet over the past five years, Christmas Days have been dedicated to musical concerts at the same place with popular artists like Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah regularly attending.

But this time around, the organisers decided to pave the way to enhance the general health of people in Wedza and surrounding areas.

Speaking on the sidelines of the outreach, Honourable Machakaire said he decided to drop the annual musical festival to ensure that those with different ailments got the attention they needed.

“The Tinmac Foundation normally hosts the Wedza South Arts Festival where over 100 musicians gather here to entertain the folks as people merry-make.

“We have not abolished the annual fiesta but this time around, we just decided to throw a Christmas Day with a difference for the people. We prioritised their health and decided that we give them free medical attention,” he said.

“Remember most of the people especially the elderly in rural areas cannot afford to see specialists for their special health requirements. So we decided to bring the specialists here so they could be attended to.

“Thousands of people from Wedza and other areas have been attended to as we said everyone who can be here should be attended to.

“I would also want to salute the specialists who have heeded my call to come here instead of spending time with their families”.

Minister Machakaire said those who needed extra attention would be taken to Harare for further examination and subsequent treatment.

“There are some people here who have been recommended for further attention.

“We will be taking them there and make sure that they receive the required treatment free of charge”.

Mr Charles Makwanya (57) of Warikandwa in Chikomba saluted the gesture by the Tinmac Foundation.

“I have received some really good medical attention and a wheelchair. I am not able to walk on my own due to severely weakened joints,” said Mr Makwanya.

“This initiative by Honourable Machakaire is something out of this world. I never imagined that one day I would be able to be treated free of charge. I have also benefitted a wheelchair to help me move from point A to B, which is something I haven’t been able to do for some time now. I couldn’t afford the wheelchair on my own”.

Mr Kenneth Nyarambi of Zviyambe said all along, he has been unable to pay for medical attention on his own.

“I have been suffering from a deadly ailment and silently dying due to lack of funds to cater for the medical bill,” he said.

“When I heard that the Tinmac Foundation would bring specialists on Christmas Day, I barely believed it. I am very grateful. I have been attended to and recommended for further attention in Harare and Honourable Machakaire has said it would also be free of charge. This has been the Christmas to remember for me”.

Mrs Hellen Muchengetwa of Buhera said she can have hope again after receiving medical attention for a two-year-old ailment.

Minister Machakaire who also sponsored a traditional foods exhibition competition at the event and the best anti-drug abuse message contest both of which were designed to enhance healthy living, said he will regularly bring the specialists to attend to those in need.