6 perish in horror crash

20 Dec, 2022 - 00:12 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Herald Reporter

Six people died while seven others were injured when a Honda Fit vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota KZ double cab at the 111km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road yesterday.

Four people died on the spot while two others died on the way to hospital.

The Honda Fit had eight passengers while the Toyota KZ double cab had three passengers.

Bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu District Hospital Mortuary for post mortem, and the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

