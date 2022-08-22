5th ANPBO conference kicks off

Speaker Jacob Mudenda

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe is hosting the fifth session of the African Network of Parliamentary Budget Offices that began on Monday in Harare.

The ANPBO is being attended by parliamentarians from various African countries to discuss ways to support parliaments in carrying out their oversight role on fiscal expenditure by their governments.

The meeting was officially opened by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda in a speech read on his behalf by Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda.

Advocate Mudenda said parliaments had a critical role to play in ensuring public funds were equitably and transparently used for the benefit of citizens.

