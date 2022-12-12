575pc spike in area planted to cotton

Edgar Vhera

Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE introduction of an on-the-spot foreign currency payment system for cotton in the 2022 marketing season has turned out to be a major attraction to farmers triggering a 575 percent rise in the hectarage put under the white gold for the current 2022/23 season.

Latest statistics show that hectarage has risen from 13 166ha planted by December 12 in 2021 to 88 856ha planted during the corresponding period this year.

This was disclosed in the weekly summer season preparedness report dated December 12 by the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) department.

Self-financed cotton farmers accounted for 86 percent of the planted area of 88 856ha with the Pfumvudza/Intwasa farmers taking the remaining 14 percent. In Midlands province self-financed farmers, having planted 56 109ha, represent 99 percent of total provincial planted hectarage.

To date 23 percent of the national seasonal target of 387 293ha has been put under cotton. At 56 560ha, the Midlands province is leading the pack while Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces follow at 13 382 and 8 469ha respectively.

The country’s five cotton contractors (Cottco, Alliance Ginners, Southern Cotton Company, Zimbabwe Cotton Consortium, and ShawashiAgri) have so far registered and distributed cotton seed to 249 496 growers with a potential to cover 214 935ha. New Cotton and Elim Cotton companies are still to register and provide inputs to farmers.

Meanwhile, Cotton Producers and Marketers Association chairman Mr Steward Mubonderi has confirmed that there was an overwhelming response from new growers who want to venture into cotton production charmed by the payment system introduced last season.

“There has been an overwhelming response from new growers intending to enjoy the new payment benefits too this season. However, Cottco is giving preference to farmers they dealt with last season first in service provision before accommodating them new entrants but it needs to expedite the process to achieve its set target of 520 000 households.

“Farmers are experiencing tillage problems as a result of lack of draught power due to cattle deaths in previous years. Though Cottco is providing some tillage services to farmers, they have inadequate tractors. Some farmers had done Pfumvudza/Intwasa pot holes but these were covered with soil at the start of the rainy season,” said Mr Mubonderi.

On an encouraging note, there is good cotton germination this year compared to other years.

However, the early planted crops in Muzarabani and Mukumbura almost got ruined by moisture stress with all hopes now pinned on the recent rainfall activities to revive them.