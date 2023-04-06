57-year-old teacher rapes pupil

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 57-year-old Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of raping his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter.

The court heard that on an unknown date but during the month of July 2022 and during the day the complainant enrolled with the accused for extra lessons.

It is the State’s case that the accused then started proposing love to the complainant but the girl rebutted the advances.

On the day in question the complainant went home after extra lessons and her grandmother asked her she had finished her assignments and she told her that she had not and her grandmother ordered her to go and finish the assignments.

The following day the complainant went again to the accused’s place.

It is alleged that the accused entered his bedroom and called the complainant who complied and sat on the bed next to him.

It is alleged that the accused then raped the girl.

A report was made leading to his arrest.