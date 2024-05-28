54 000ha of wheat planted so far

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

At least 109 908ha of wheat have been put under contract farming so far as the season intensifies.

Contracting is still going on and statistics indicate that 54 000ha have been planted countrywide.

Zimbabwe is targeting 120 000ha of winter wheat this season in order to produce 600 000 tonnes.

Ramping up wheat production has been identified as one of the effective ways of guaranteeing food security.

Various companies such as CBZ Agroyield, Food Crops Contractors Association (FCCA, NMB, and Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) are contracting wheat farmers this year.

Contracted farmers are given inputs by their contractors to make farming easier.

Farmers’ stakeholders meetings are being held across the country.

Ring fencing clusters of contracted farmers has been done by ZESA and farmers are encouraged to submit their meter numbers to facilitate the process.

ZINWA has also confirmed water availability for the irrigation of 141 000ha this winter.

Acting chief director in the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), Mr Leonard Munamati urged farmers to expedite winter wheat farming to ensure better yields.

He urged farmers to carry on planting as the planting window lapses on May 31.

“We urge farmers to continue planting bigger hectarage. This season, farmers are urged to increase the hectarage to ensure a bumper harvest as a way of maintaining food security,” he said.