51-year-old arrested for raping minor

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

A 51-year-old man has been arrested by Wedza police for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl last month after the mother left the child while she went shopping.

Allegations are that the suspect who stays at the same house as the girl grabbed and raped her while the mother was away.

Police say the girl did not tell anyone after the suspect threatened to kill her. The man repeatedly raped the girl whenever the two were left alone.

The matter only came to light on Thursday last week when the girl told her mother.

She immediately took the girl to the police to make a report and the man was arrested.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the arrest.

He urged parents not leave their children in the company of strangers. “We are also encouraging parents to practice openness their children so that whenever incident that happens, the children can report,” he said.