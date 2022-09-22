500 youths trained in farming

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least 500 youths in Mashonaland West province have gone through comprehensive farming training workshops aimed at equipping them with skills and knowledge.

The workshops are being spearheaded by the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry in the province in conjunction with Ministries of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and Social Development.

The teams, last week, embarked on an agriculture empowerment drive whose purpose seeks to impart knowledge and skills to the demography that is expected to help turn around the country’s economy.

Youths from Makonde, Chegutu, Mhondoro-Ngezi and Sanyati districts have benefitted from the two-day workshops.

Over 300 youths from Zvimba, Hurungwe and Kariba districts will be trained this coming week.

A Chinhoyi youth, Susan Pamiso, who is unemployed said the workshops gave her farming business concepts to venture into.

Divine Singarime (20) said apart from the business coaching aspect, the workshop discouraged drug and substance abuse that has become rampant among youths.

Agritex acting provincial director, Mrs Evelyn Ndoro said they are targeting at empowering young people between the ages of 18 and 35.

“We intend to produce youths who have aAgritex’sgricultural knowledge and skills hence the purpose of this training,” she said.

Youths raised concerns over the unavailability of financial assistance to venture into the farming business with the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Ministry’s provincial director, Mr Edias Mavune encouraging them to apply for loans from EmpowerBank.

An agriculture focal person with the same Ministry, Mr Tawanda Chagwadikira rallied youths to grab opportunities that the Second Republic was opening up for them.