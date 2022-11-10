500 women graduate in entrepreneurship development course

Several women who benefited from the programme commended the ruling party for empowering them and promised to take the skills back home and use them productively.

Victor Maphosa-Mash East Bureau

About 500 women from Marondera district have graduated with certificates after completing a three-day Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Development course, courtesy of the Zanu PF Women’s League.

The programme covered soap, dish wash, petroleum jelly as well as toilet cleaner manufacturing, as the ruling party leaves no-one and no place behind in as far as empowerment initiated are concerned.

Officiating during the graduation ceremony held at Mahusekwa Business Centre recently, Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial Women’s League chairperson Cde Aplonia Munzverengi implored beneficiaries of the programme to productively use the acquired skills and transform their livelihoods.

Several women who benefited from the programme commended the ruling party for empowering them and promised to take the skills back home and use them productively.