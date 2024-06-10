500 Indian scholarships for Zimbabwean students

Part of the Indian delegation Global Arcus led by the director Ms Pragati Srivastava (far right)

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

One of India’s leading academic consultants, Global Arcus, is offering 500 scholarships for local students to study in various disciplines including sciences, law and humanities in the Asian country.

A delegation from Global Arcus which is in the country today met with officials from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training to share notes on how the two nations can collaborate on education exchange programmes.

A youth symposium that will offer guidance and counselling on respective courses on offer in India has been scheduled for this week.

In an interview, Global Arcus director, Ms Pragati Srivastava said the purpose of their visit is to create awareness about the Indian education system.

“We have started this campaign to create awareness of education among the youth. We are targeting Zimbabwean students because they are very disciplined and they can communicate in English.

“We are offering scholarships for them to come and study in India, we are offering food, accommodation and tuition. However, this is not a fully funded scholarship, it is partial,” she said.