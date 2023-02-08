50 Palestinians killed since beginning of 2023

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

FIFTY Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year as Palestine continues to fight for freedom against Israeli occupation.

Israeli soldiers stormed a Palestinian refugee camp Akaqbat Jabr in Jericho on Monday, Palestine and killed seven people while injuring several others.

This comes barely a week after the Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians while several others were injured during the invasion of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank in Palestine by Israeli forces.

The Israeli forces allegedly prevented ambulances from reaching the wounded by shooting at medical personnel. Three people were reportedly injured while two are in a critical condition.

Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri condemned the killings and said Israel will not achieve any progress in Palestine.

“The Embassy of the state of Palestine in Harare condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crimes of assassination committed by the lsraeli apartheid occupation forces against 7 Palestinians while dozens were injured during the massacre in Akaqabat Jabr refugee camp, Jericho which has been besieged for 10 days now,” he said.

“The number of Palestinian victims killed has reached 50 since the beginning of 2023. We hold the apartheid Israeli government fully and directly responsible for these heinous crimes which are encouraged by fascist leaders of the apartheid Israeli government who are competing against each other to kill Palestinians as well as to increase the suffrage of Palestinians.

This has resulted in the demolition of Palestinian homes as well as new plans to build settlements on Palestinian land. The international silence and double standards towards the Palestinian people’s suffering has encouraged Israel to increase its crimes and violations against our people.”

Ambassador Almassri has called on progressive people, governments and human rights organisations to condemn and hold Israel accountable for the alleged heinous crimes and protect Palestinian people.

“Each generation of Palestinians will continue to defend the holy land of Palestine until we achieve our independence with Jerusalem as our capital,” he said.