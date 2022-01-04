5-year-old Nyamapanda boy killed by crocodile

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A 5-year-old boy from Zongororo Village under Chief Mukota in Nyamapanda was recently attacked and killed by a crocodile in Mazowe River.

The crocodile reportedly attacked Shadreck July who was playing in the water while his mother Ndaizivei Rabu (39) and his sister Nyasha July were washing their clothes nearby.

Reports say Rabu saw her child drowning and shouted for help from some villagers who rushed to the scene and realised that the child was being attacked by a crocodile. It is reported that all efforts to save the child were in vain.

The matter was reported to Nyamapanda police station who called in the police Sub-Aqua Unit for assistance. The Unit is said to have gone to the scene to retrieve the body but failed as the it had drifted to a part of the river where the flow was turbulent.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident and urged parents to be always on the lookout for their children and stop them from playing in water bodies.