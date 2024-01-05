  • Today Thu, 04 Jan 2024

5 perish in head-on collision

Herald Reporter

Five people died while 10 others were seriously injured after a CAG bus collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 pick-up truck at the 26km peg along the Karoi-Binga road yesterday at about 1pm with all casualties from the pick-up.

Police said three people from the Mazda pick-up died on the spot, while two others died upon admission at Karoi District Hospital and 10 others were severely injured.

The CAG bus was travelling towards Magunje while the Mazda B2200 was going in the opposite direction with 15 passengers on board. 

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has warned drivers against reckless driving, following a spate of fatal accidents during the festive season.

Over 100 people were killed in accidents during the festive season.

