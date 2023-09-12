5 new Provincial Affairs Ministers appointed

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appointed Ministers of State for Provincial and Devolution Affairs who comprise mostly previous holders as well as new but tried and tested public administrators for the eight rural and two metropolitan provinces.

Businessman Charles Tavengwa will superintend over the affairs of Harare Metropolitan province while Judith Ncube will carry on running the affairs of Bulawayo.

Others who retained their positions include Ezra Chadzamira, Apolonia Munzvengwe, Nokuthula Matsikinyere and Richard Moyo in Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Matabeleland North provinces respectively.

Former State Security Minster Owen Mudha who was sacked in January 2022 for a cocktail of reasons, returns as Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, a position that he once held, while former Local Government deputy Minister Marian Chombo will take charge of Mashonaland West, former Primary and Secondary Education Minister Evelyn Ndlovhu will superintend over Matabaleland South and Christopher Magomo will preside over Mashonaland Central provinces.

Before the announcement of his Cabinet following his re-election for a second and final term, President Mnangagwa indicated that he would be running with the theme of continuity. — New Ziana