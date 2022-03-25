5 ministers invited to WASH meeting in Jakarta

Herald Reporter

Five Zimbabwe ministries that are key stakeholders in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) have been invited to a high-level Sector Ministers’ Meeting (SMM) meeting in Jakarta in May 2022.

This was announced by WASH information, Knowledge Management and M & E information officer Mr Lovemore Dhoba.

He was speaking at the ongoing country-level workshop being held in Mazowe to complete the Zimbabwe Global Analysis and Assessment of Sanitation and Drinking Water (GLAAS) country survey for the period 2021-2022.

“The SWA Sector Ministers’ Meeting which will run under the theme Building Forward Better for Recovery and Resilience is an exciting opportunity for Zimbabwe to sharpen and refocus its priorities in light of the current climate change challenge.

“The 2022 SMM is set to be held from 18 t0 19 May in Jakarta will create a platform for governments represented by ministers responsible for water, sanitation, hygiene, finance, climate and environment to discuss programmatic and policy issues with civil society, the private sector, United Nations agencies, research and learning institutions, development banks and the donor community,” said Mr Dhoba.

The meeting is an annual global forum hosted by the Sanitation and Water for All Secretariat, the United Nations-hosted global multi-stakeholder partnership of governments and their partners to propel delivery and achievement of set United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 of ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) partnership and holds a position on the steering committee for East and Southern Africa.

Mr Dhoba said so far one ministry from Zimbabwe has confirmed attendance for the fully-funded trip to Jakarta.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has named their delegation. We are still anxiously waiting for the ministries of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Health and Child Care as well as Finance and Economic Development to firm-up their participation at this strategic global event,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s National Committee on WASH and partners from the six sector constituencies are holding the three-day workshop aimed at reviewing its progress and creating the much need evidence to prepare Ministers set to attend the Jakarta SWA SMM in May 2022.

This is happening under the GLAAS banner.