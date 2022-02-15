Haulage truck driver, two assistants attacked by robbers

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A haulage truck driver ferrying a consignment to Gweru was critically injured while his two assistants suffered bruises when they were attacked by gun-totting robbers who wanted to drain fuel from the truck after it developed a breakdown last night.

Police said the three, Heath Matashu (64), Precious Tavengwa (35) and Joseph Makwarawanda (27) were ferrying a consignment to Gweru when the haulage truck developed a mechanical fault near Vungu River.

“They then parked on the roadside and at around 8pm, three unknown robbers who were armed with the pistol demanded fuel from the three and they resisted, one of the accused then opened fire and hit Mr Matashu in the spinal cord. They then searched the vehicle and got away with R350 cash and cellphones,” said the police.

Mr Matashu is said to be in critical condition at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

The matter has been reported at Gweru Rural Police station under RRB 4948395.