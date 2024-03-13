5 diplomats present credentials
Herald Reporter
NEW ambassadors from Austria, Mauritania, Uganda, Vietnam and the Philippines have presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare, pledging to strengthen ties between their countries and Zimbabwe.
First to present credentials today was the envoy from Austria Mrs Romana Königsbrun, followed by the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mr Jarr Inalla, the Republic of Uganda Mr Paul Amoru, Socialist Republic of Vietnam Mr Hoang Sy Cuong and the Republic of Philippines Mrs Noralyn Jubaira Baja.
President Mnangagwa receives letters of credence from incoming Socialist Republic of Vietnam Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Hoang Sy Cuong at State House in Harare this morning:- Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara
Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira and the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Rofina Chikava attended the event.
President Mnangagwa receives letters of credence from incoming Federal Republic of Austria Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Romana Königsbrun at State House in Harare this morning:- Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara
President Mnangagwa receives credentials from the Republic of Uganda’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Paul Amoru at State House in Harare this morning:- Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara
President Mnangagwa receives letters of credence from incoming Republic of the Philippines Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Noralyn Jubaira Baja at State House in Harare this morning:- Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara
