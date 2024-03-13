5 diplomats present credentials

President Mnangagwa receives credentials from the incoming Islamic Republic of Mauritania's Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Jarr Inalla at State House in Harare this morning :-Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara

Herald Reporter

NEW ambassadors from Austria, Mauritania, Uganda, Vietnam and the Philippines have presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare, pledging to strengthen ties between their countries and Zimbabwe.

First to present credentials today was the envoy from Austria Mrs Romana Königsbrun, followed by the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mr Jarr Inalla, the Republic of Uganda Mr Paul Amoru, Socialist Republic of Vietnam Mr Hoang Sy Cuong and the Republic of Philippines Mrs Noralyn Jubaira Baja.

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira and the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Rofina Chikava attended the event.