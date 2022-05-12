Uncategorised

5 die in Toyota Wish accident

5 die in Toyota Wish accident The wreckage of the Toyota Wish in which five people were killed in Mazowe this evening.

The Herald

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Five people are reportedly dead after a Toyota Wish they were travelling in crashed under a truck haulage trailer in Mazowe this evening.

Though police was not readily available for comment, an eyewitness, Mr Brian Jonga confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm that five people have died on the spot after a speeding Toyota Wish travelling along Mazowe-Bindura road crashed under a haulage trailer.

“The Toyota Wish was pirating and other motorists confirmed that the driver was speeding,” said Jonga.

