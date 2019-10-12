48hr ultimatum for striking doctors

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

The Labour Court has declared the 40-day industrial action by doctors unlawful and ordered them to return to work within 48 hours.

This comes after the Health Services Board (HSB) had taken the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) to the Labour Court to show cause why the collective job action should not be terminated.

Justice Rogers Manyangadze, sitting with Justice Lawrence Murasi, declared the strike unlawful and ordered the job action to be terminated forthwith. No disciplinary action will be taken against the doctors.

“Members of the respondent who participated in the said collective job action be and are hereby ordered to report for duty within 48 hours from the date of this order and the applicant shall be entitled to take disciplinary action against members of the respondent who fail or neglect to comply with this order.”

Parties to the Health Service bipartite negotiating panel agreed to a 60 percent increment on health sector-specific allowances last week, but the doctors’ representatives turned down the offer.