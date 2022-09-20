455 guns, 260 rounds of ammunition surrendered

Under the amnesty, those in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, or who have expired licences, must surrender them without questions being asked.

Crime Reporter

The number of unregistered firearms surrendered to police has now risen to 455 as holders of guns continue to take advantage of the amnesty granted by President Mnangagwa to voluntarily surrender their guns to the police.

A total of 260 rounds of ammunition have also been surrendered.

The amnesty ends this month-end, and from then, law enforcement agents will conduct physical checks and verifications of guns and ammunition in the country amid concerns of rising crimes being committed using dangerous weapons.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said: “The number of firearms voluntarily surrendered to the Police on the operation, “Firearms Amnesty,” now stands at 455 as at September 19, 2022. So far, 260 rounds of ammunition have been voluntarily surrendered.”

Police still suspect there are significant numbers of unlicensed weapons bought by businesses that have changed hands.

Some of firearms could have been owned by people who belonged to gun clubs and have given up the sport, or were owned by dead relatives.

President Mnangagwa recently granted the amnesty in line with Article 12 of the SADC Protocol on the control of firearms, ammunition, and related materials.