448 tobacco farmers face the music for side marketing

Agriculture Reporter

THE Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has blocked 448 growers from selling their crop amid suspicions that they are involved in side marketing the golden leaf, as the net closes in on offenders.

In a statement, TIMB Public Relations Officer Mrs Chelesani Tsarwe said they had blocked these growers from making more sales to make sure only legitimate tobacco farmers were selling their tobacco

The suspension came into effect after an interrogation of the tobacco selling system for irregular activity that unearthed the side-marketing activities.

“The blocked grower numbers had sold tobacco five times or more in only 13 days of the 2023 tobacco marketing season. It is illogical and cost-ineffective to bring 20 bales to market on a Monday then bring 10 on Wednesday and 15 on Friday the same week only to bring similar quantities of the crop the following week,” said Mrs Tsarwe.

TIMB highlighted that such behaviour was typical of tobacco farmers who sell tobacco on behalf of their peers or illegal tobacco buyers who buy the golden leaf from farmers at low prices only to come and resell it at auction or contract floors at a higher price.

Tobacco side marketing continues to haunt the sector denting the Government’s efforts to transform the industry into a US$5 billion industry by 2025.

“It is appropriate to mention that side marketing can be perpetrated by either a farmer, an unlicensed buyer or an errant licensed contractor. This criminal practice is responsible for the loss of millions of dollars annually and has the potential to kill the tobacco industry,” said Mrs Tsarwe.

The Government promulgated the SI 77 of 2022 and the contractors’ compliance administration framework to combat side marketing.

“This year, we are on an accelerated drive to ensure orderly tobacco marketing and end tobacco side marketing,” warned Mrs Tsarwe stressing how inspectors would conduct random inspections of farms, sales floors and warehouses throughout the season.

The individuals with blocked grower numbers are urged to approach TIMB with their sales sheets, and prove that they are legitimate tobacco growers selling their own produce.

“We will send our technical team on farm visits to verify facts by physically inspecting the respective farms and if they are legitimate growers we will unblock their grower numbers,” said Mrs Tsarwe.

All tobacco stakeholders are mandated to fully utilise the TIMB booking system. Growers should book their tobacco for sale in advance to enhance TIMB’s ability to detect side marketing.

“We encourage all players in the tobacco industry, including licensed contractors to be honest stewards of the industry, as it is key in developing the tobacco sector,” said Mrs Tsarwe.