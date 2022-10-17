4300ha under irrigated tobacco

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

More than 4 327 hectares have so far been put under irrigated tobacco compared to 3 940 planted in the same period last year, as early planting is progressing well with farmers determined to push up production.

So far, more than 122 344 farmers have registered for the new season compared to 105 528, with the deadline being the end of this month before late registration penalties are charged, and a record crop is now expected, especially with the latest forecast of normal to above normal rainfalls.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) public affairs officer Mrs Chelesani Tsarwe said the area put under irrigated tobacco had increased.

“As of 23 September, 4 327ha had been planted as compared to 3 940ha planted during the same period last year,” she said.

She said the rise of registration was also recorded.

“Growers registered so far for 2023 season are 122 344 as compared to 105 528 registered same period last year,” said Mrs Tsarwe.

“A registration fee of US$10 is done before the deadline of 31st October of the year preceding the marketing season.”

Mrs Tsarwe said registration was important in that farmers needed to have growers’ numbers, which were used to identify farmers when they delivered their tobacco to the floors.

Growers’ numbers are also critical in the processing payments once farmers have sold their crop and when applying for support from tobacco contractors.

Tobacco production has been on the increase in the past years.

Statistics from TIMB reveal that farmers have so far grossed US$635 million from the sale of 207 million kg.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union secretary-general, Mr Paul Zakariya, said tobacco was progressing well and planting will stop at the end of this month.

He said power outages were the only challenges, adding that all was in good shape at the moment.

“All is well at the moment; farmers are on the ground continuing planting the irrigated crop,” said Mr Zakariya.

“They will stop end of October. The rest are waiting for the rains.

“The crop is growing well in the fields. No major challenges are on the ground and we are looking for a good harvest.”

Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan is aimed at transforming the tobacco value chain into a US$5 billion industry by 2025 as a strategic way of creating opportunities that will benefit the whole value chain.

The move will not only improve livelihoods of farmers, but will also boost the economy and contribute immensely towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

The immediate objective is to increase tobacco production and productivity through increasing the yield per unit, increasing the area under crop and minimising losses.

The strategy was taken after a realisation that the country was not getting maximum benefits from its tobacco crop in terms of value addition and beneficiation.

Tobacco is ranked as one of the most economically important non-food crops in Zimbabwe, earning billions in local currency equivalent annually.

The growing of the crop contributes significantly to improving the livelihoods of many people, from the farmers in the main tobacco areas, to the merchants and to the processing done locally before the leaf is exported.