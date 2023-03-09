415 exhibitors register for ZITF

A total of 514 exhibitors participated at the ZITF in Bulawayo last year

Michael Tome Business Reporter

AT least 415 exhibitors have thus far booked space to showcase their products and services at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which is scheduled to be held from 25 -29 April 2023.

Last year, a total of 514 exhibitors took part in the annual event.

A total of 46 200 square metres of exhibition space has been reserved, which represents 93 percent of the total available space of 49 499 square metres. At the same stage last year, 86 percent of the total space available had been booked.

At the same stage last year, a total of 42 569 square metres had been booked, showing significant recovery from the negative impact of Covid-19, which curtailed a lot of business activity due to extended lockdowns instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

Running under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”, the 63rd edition of the ZITF will provide engagement platforms for local and international investors, offering interactive opportunities crucial to the national development agenda.

About 56 new exhibitors are expected to grace this year’s event while participants from 11 countries have confirmed attendance at the international and multi-sectorial exhibitions.

Countries that have shown interest include Angola, Belarus, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, United States of America (USA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tanzania, the United Kingdom (UK), and Zambia.

The premier event comes at a time Zimbabwe is pursuing an economic reconstruction agenda that has more emphasis on re-engagement with the international community.

It serves as a critical platform for advancing Zimbabwe’s goal of creating synergies with firms that have a global footprint.

Some of the major highlights at the event include the ZITF International Business Conference, Diplomats Forum and Connect Africa Symposium to be held on 27 April while 28 and 29 April have been designated as open days.

Exclusive business days have been set for 25- 27 April while the ZNCC Business Luncheon and the official opening ceremony will be held on 28 April.

ZITF chief executive offficer, Dr Nicholas Ndebele, said innovation and novelty would be at the core of this year’s event, punctuated by tailor-made programmes for the participants.

“After the resounding success of ZITF 2022, this year we are seeing the return of many organisations and even countries that did not participate last year. We are therefore quite excited about ZITF 2023 and we are anticipating strong growth in both participation and attendance numbers.

“More importantly, we are predicting a higher quality show with strong emphasis on the latest trends and innovations and facilitating serendipitous moments, which match the right attendee to the right opportunity,” said Dr Nicholas Ndebele.

He said Zimbabwe was assured of a productive 2023 ZITF.

This multi-sectoral and international exhibition seeks to promote sustainable micro, small, and medium enterprise growth and development through business linkages, market access, cluster development, business incubation, and support services.

It will also have conversations that will push for new approaches to business in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS 1).

The yearly event normally draws its exhibitors from across all sectors, including cattle breeding, mining, agriculture, tourism and education sectors.

Industry has lately been calling on the relevant authorities to come up with mechanisms that enhance the localization of local value chains agenda across all the critical sectors that contribute significantly to the economy.

Consequently, ZITF 2023 will centre conversations on the need for strategic transformation in the configuration and operation of local as well as regional value chains.