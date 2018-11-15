Kundai Marunya

Arts Correspondent

For many musicians it takes only a song to put them on the map, for some just a few years. It has taken folk and fusion musician Gumi Mauruka close to four decades and counting to finally gets recognition.

His journey started back in 1979, playing for four bands, recording four albums, with the last one being released last week.

Fellow musicians of his time have long enjoyed fame, some dead or retired, but the 61 year old still works hard, hoping one day his breakthrough will come.

“My first single was Mbiri Kunashe recorded at Gramma Records,” said Mauruka.

Though not a hit, his song did very well on radio, earning him recognition to play at Superseasons Club Hideout 99 in Mbare nearly six years later.

“I had a contract with the club between 1985 and 1987. I was paid a salary for playing my music. Durinng my spare time I could do other jobs thus the deal was pretty good,” he said.

Mauruka went on to form Orchestra Kings, and did very well with the band sharing stage with big artists including Zex Manatsa.

“Zex (Manatsa) was very big at that time. He was one of the popular artists I shared stage with,” he said.

He tirelessly worked in the industry but more often than not, fortunes failed to smile in his favour.

After Orchestra Kings became defunct, Mauruka’s journey took him to Big Mars Band. With this new outfit he recorded “Samatenga” a song that became popular, receiving vast airplay.

To date, “Samatenga” remains one of his most popular songs.

“After some years of striving to get more music out without success I decided it was time to move on. I became involved in Tandarai Vibes,” said Mauruka.

With Tandarai Vibes, Mauruka recorded Chinyakare Part One, an album in which he combined efforts with another artist Mike Mungoshi.

“My songs occupied one side of a cassette while Mungoshi’s occupied the other,” he said.

The album did well on radio but sells were terrible. This disappointed Mauruka and his colleagues, thus they ended up splitting, and eventually the band crumbled.

In 2011 he started Mauruka Stars, and recorded their first album, “Chinyakare Part 2” a year later.

With his band, he also worked on his second album titled “Hwedza Kuchamhembe” released last week.

To make ends meet when music has been failing him Mauruka said he uses money he earns as an artisan worker to funds his music.

“For years I have as building contractor. I use the money I get for rehearsals and to hire equipment,” he said.

Of-late luck has been smiling on him. Mauruka has been getting regular gigs at Club Manakein Ruwa, Chillaz Night Club in Westwood and Wenera in Dama Falls, giving him hope that maybe one day he will be able to live off his music.

His music addressed social issues in a way that reflects his maturity both in music and wisdom.

Mauruka dreams to make the hit that will take him to every household and earn him ears of the nation. For now he goes on building other people’s houses to earn him enough to build music career.