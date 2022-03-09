400 empowered in Kuwadzana

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

More than 400 people including sex workers, youths, church members and vendors from Kuwadzana Constituency have been empowered with four-week old road runner chicks and the feed by Zanu PF candidate Cde Betty Nhandu Kaseke.

A beneficiary, Ngonidzashe Mpotaringa (19), said this would go a long way in empowering the youths.

“This will help us as youths to desist from drugs as we would have something to occupy us,” he said. “Besides that, the proceeds from selling eggs and chickens themselves will empower us a lot.”

One of the sex workers who benefited, Ms Rose Ndambakuhwa, said they approached Cde Kaseke to be bailed out.

“Cde Kaseke assured us that she will support us and we are more than grateful that she has lived up to her words,” she said.

“Being on the streets is hard and also not by choice, but when we are economically empowered we will lead a normal life just like any other woman.”

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Kuawadzana 6 today, Cde Kaseke said she decided to empower the constituency following wider consultations with the residents.

Other projects she has initiated in the constituency include making detergents.