40 000 enumerators for 2022 census

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats) has recruited a total of 40 500 enumerators from across the country’s 10 provinces to conduct the 2022 population and housing census scheduled for April 21.

Zimstats has since begun the training of Level 1 trainees who are supervisors and master trainers who are going to cascade the training to Level 2 and Level 3 trainees.

Level 2 trainees are district supervisors and Level 3 are census enumerators.

Currently, the Agency is training a total of 335 Level 1 trainees in Harare and 307 in Bulawayo.

In an interview, Zimstats director for demography and social statistics Mr Aluwisio Mukavhi said the training was key for the census as it is where quality starts.

“We have started our training for the 2022 population and housing census,” he said.

Mr Mukavhi said for the census to be successful, the trainees are going to be trained in terms of the concepts and definitions of the census process approach.

He said the trainees were going to be trained on the Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) techniques since the world was going digital.

“It means we need to train our trainees to be able to cascade down the training to other Levels with full knowledge on how the CAPI system operates,” Mr Mukavhi said.

“We are also going to train them on how the census data collection is supervised so we are to get them through the supervisor manual, enumerator manual and the international classifications of all economic activities. These manuals are very important in terms of classifying the activity status of our population in terms of which industry does this person belong to in terms of worker and labour aspects.

“We are also going to train them on the international standards of occupations. When we ask questions on education, we need to know the area of specialisation,” Mr Mukavhi said.