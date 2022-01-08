4 May-International: 2022 guide for dressing to work

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Fashion 263

Now that everything is back to normal with festive holidays ended, some are back to work while others are opening next week.

Remember we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic mode and you still need to take extra care of yourself, sanitise, observe social distancing and of course our new norm, always wear a mask.

So are you back at the office?

Working from home?

Both?

We start off with dressing for work this 2022 and what are some of the current trends.

By the way you don’t need to take the 2021 stuff, you need to change your wardrobe.

As anyone who works in an office knows, figuring out a different outfit for every day of the week is quite a challenge.

And when working person has time to rifle through their entire wardrobe day after day, searching for appropriate work clothes that’s both stylish and comfortable?

I had a chat with Shyleen Sibongile Chimedza of 4 May International, a popular men’s fashion brand about dressing for work and she also appreciated the basic rules for dressing up

“Before Covid-19, I used to wear a different outfit every day,” she paused.

`She said that the pandemic took away the pressure of always looking a certain way, all the time.

But how do we dress for work, again.

“Because of the pandemic, our customers are looking for a more relaxed, relevant, and versatile wardrobe for now. It is our job now to shed light on the trends and how to rock 2022,” Chimedza adds.

According to 4 May-International brand, putting on a suit to work may no longer feel like playing dress-up.

At a time of uncertainty around the workplace, a more grown-up wardrobe for the day may be one approach to feeling more comfortable and, well, at home, there.

Suiting is an obvious choice for the office, and right now, it’s all about the three-piece suit, especially in this rainy season where the weather is unpredictable and unreliable.

You can go with or without the blazer.

Here is their guide courtesy of “glassdoor” too:

Dressing professionally in the workplace

Dressing appropriately for a job interview, a networking event, or the first day in a new position is an important part of making a good impression and coming off as professional as possible. Dressing professionally often refers to a more formal workplace dress code and is most often seen and required in more traditional organizations. When it comes to job interviews, professional dress is the standard no matter what the company’s overall dress code may be.

Here we explore what it means to dress professionally and why it’s important, when you should dress professionally, tips for choosing the best outfits for this type of dress, and the difference between business professional attire and business casual attire.

What does it mean to dress professionally?

Dressing professionally often refers to a type of dress code that’s more formal than business casual or casual attire. This type of dress code is most often seen in traditional office settings like those in finance, accounting, and government organisations.

This type of attire is also often expected at formal networking events, job fairs, and job interviews unless otherwise noted by the company.

There are several reasons why you should dress professionally, including that it:

Helps you make a good first impression on the job interviewer or networking professionals.

Can increase your self-confidence by allowing you to come off as professional and confident.

Promotes respect from others.

Can improve your motivation and productivity in the workplace by encouraging you to get more things done.

Gives you a competitive edge over other candidates. Many hiring managers believe that how someone dresses directly affects their job and promotion potential.

When should you dress professionally?