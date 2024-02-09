4 deputy ministers sworn in

President Mnangagwa flanked by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi (right) and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (second to the right) poses with the newly appointed Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Omphile Marupi (left), Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister Sheillah Chikomo (second from left), Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Benjamin Kabikira (far right) and Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Timios Kwidini (third from left) after their swearing in at State House in Harare yesterday.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday swore in four more deputy ministers during a ceremony held at State House in Harare and they vowed to put their shoulders to the wheel and help the country achieve Vision 2030, to become an upper-middle-class economy.

The newly sworn-in deputy ministers are Omphile Marupi (Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services), Sheillah Chikomo (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Benjamin Kabikira (Local Government and Public Works) and Sleiman Timios Kwidini (Health and Child Care).

Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya were among the dignitaries who were following proceedings during the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister Chikomo said she is ready for the task at hand.

“On this new role, it is a very big one I must say, but I would say its all hands on deck now. We are looking into foreign affairs and the bilateral relations that Zimbabwe has with other foreign countries.

“My ministry looks into the relationship between Zimbabwe and other nations. There is also engagement and re-engagement, and as our President always says, ‘Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo, Zimbabwe is open for business’. As a new deputy minister, I am looking forward to really working hard to strengthen the relations we have with other countries,” she said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Marupi, who is a veteran broadcaster, said he was humbled to be appointed to the position.

“It is an honour to be appointed deputy minister and to be given responsibility to run with the Government’s mantra of uplifting, developing and reviving our economy to a level that is aligned with world economies. In this ministry, I believe I will cut across Zimbabwe’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity to fulfil the mantra of ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Kabikira, who is a civil engineer by profession, said he was excited to work in the ministry in line with his profession.

“I am there to assist in terms of anything to do with guidance from things to do with my profession. We have things to do with sewer reticulation systems. We have a challenge here in Zimbabwe where we are having bursting sewer systems. It is something that I am going to help with the involvement of the management team within our ministry,” he said.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Kwidini said health is a right for everyone regardless of creed, age, culture, or colour.

“We must make sure that everyone has quality healthcare in this country and I am ready to work towards that.”