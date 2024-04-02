  • Today Mon, 01 Apr 2024

4 000 ballot papers for Redcliff, Kusile by-elections

4 000 ballot papers for Redcliff, Kusile by-elections In a notice yesterday, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said they had pulled all the stops to ensure a seamless polling day come Saturday. 

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has printed 4 000 ballot papers for local authority by-elections to be held on Saturday for Redcliff  Municipality, Midlands Province and Kusile Rural District Council (RDC), Matabeleland North Province.

The by-elections will be held in Kwekwe Ward 3 and Lupane Ward 13.

In a notice yesterday, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said they had pulled all the stops to ensure a seamless polling day come Saturday. 

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 52A (2)of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13), that for purposes of the by-elections to be held on the 6th of April, 2024 (a) Printing and Minting Company of Zimbabwe Pvt (Ltd) located at No. 1 George Drive, Msasa, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers to be used for the Local Authority by-elections; (b) A total of four thousand (4000) Local Authority ballot papers have been printed for the conduct of the by-elections,” reads the election notice.

Mr Silaigwana said a contingency of 8,25 percent of ballots had been added in case of eventualities.

The ballot papers were printed in books of 50 each.

Accreditation for observing the polls is ongoing.

Local observers will be charged US$10 or equivalent in local currency at the prevailing bank rate while those from Africa will pay US$100 and those from foreign embassies in Zimbabwe will pay US$300.

Observers from any country outside Africa will be required to pay US$400 while Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses will pay US$100.

Local media practitioners accredited with the ZMC will be charged US$10 or equivalent at the prevailing bank rate.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Cardiac specialists target 60 free open ... National

    Cardiac specialists target 60 free open ...

    Sifelani Tsiko-Innovations Editor A TEAM of Zimbabwean cardiac specialists will perform 60 free open heart surgeries this year as they scale up efforts to significantly reduce the backlog of people needing treatment. In an interview, veteran cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr Wilfred Muteweye said potentially life-saving surgery and other procedures for heart patients will resume […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey