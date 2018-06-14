LIVE BLOG: NOMINATION COURT

1316: In Kadoma, some MDC-T candidates who lost during the primary elections are submitting their papers as independent candidates among them aspiring ward 7 councillor Brandon Molife. However, the process is going on smoothly.

1305: MDC Alliance’s Innocent Gonese says the process has been slow but he has submitted his papers. He says there is no time to rectify any mistakes made on the candidates part because everything has to be done on the same day.

1302: Vimbai Tsvangirai, MDC Alliance candidate for Glen View South expresses satisfaction at the way the Nomination process was conducted. Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said all candidates that will contest as independent candidates after losing Zanu-PF primaries would have expelled themselves from the party.

1300: In Midlands, former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Tapiwanashe Matangaidze has submitted his papers as an independent candidate for Shurugwi South. He was last year, expelled from Zanu-PF on allegations of fanning factionalism. Aspiring Zanu-PF candidate for Lower Gweru constituency Cde Omega Sibanda and Zifa Vice President flew in from Russia to come and submit his nomination papers.

1220: Zanu-PF’s Cde Vengai Musengi has withdrawn from the Chegutu East race paving way for Cde Webster Shamu to contest on the party ticket.

Independent aspiring presidential candidate Daniel Chingoma of the Taisek Mhondoro Yemvura fame (with dread locks) submits his nomination papers

1203: Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Makokoba constituency retired colonel Tshinga Dube has expressed concern at the slow process at the nomination court in Bulawayo, fearing proceedings might spill deep into the night.

1158: Zanu-PF National Assembly candidates Cdes Albert Nguluvhe (Beitbridge East) and Ruth Maboyi Ncube (Beitbridge West) have submitted their nomination papers at Gwanda Magistrates court. Cde Nguluvhe said he is confident of winning with a huge margin. Meanwhile, Zanu-PF senatorial candidate for Beitbridge constituency Cde Tambuzani Mohadi has arrived at Gwanda Magistrate court to submit her nomination papers.

Dangamvura Chikanga independent candidate cum musician Hosiah Chipanga(right) arrives at the Nomination Court

1158: MDC Alliance’s Mr Mwonzora says they have surrendered the MDC-T name to Dr Khupe saying what is more important is the presidential candidate they are fielding. Mr Mwonzora said it was their hope that there will not be too many presidential candidates.

1136: Firebrand Proportional Representation legislator for Matabeleland South Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga filed nomination papers for MDC-T leader Dr Thokozane Khupe. Hon Mushonga was wearing a red T-shirt inscribed “Hure” at the back and “Me Too” in front in protest against people who shouted “Hure!” to Dr Thokozane Khupe.

1124: Some candidates are being whisked out of the courtroom and being made to pay fines for contempt of court, after disrupting the process as many of them failed to switch off their cellphones.

1121: Some candidates might fail on minor technicalities. As some of them are submitting their papers and leaving before their names are called out to make payments.

Cde Energy Mutodi filing his papers

1114: Zanu PF National Assembly Bulawayo Central candidate Cde Mlungisi Moyo, says he fears the process might drag into the night as officials are overwhelmed by numbers. Cde Moyo says this is a sign that Zimbabweans are happy with the new dispensation. “There is freedom of expression and it is evident in the number of candidates. There will be Victors and victims of the Democratic process.”

1109: Former Kwekwe Mayor Mr Shadreck Tobaiwa who is eying a return in the council arriving at the Kwekwe townhouse to file his nomination papers

1107: Proceedings have briefly halted in court 6 as chaos is the order of the day. The presiding officer is calling for order but the candidates are turning deaf ears.

1103: MDC Alliance candidate for Zengeza West Mr Job Sikhala is confident of election victory. He said his victory was a foregone event given the support he said he wields in the constituency.

Candidates at Masvingo Provincial Magistrate court waiting to file their nomination papers

1102: There is chaos in court 6 at Rotten Row were the nomination is taking place as hundreds of candidates are trying to squeeze their way into the tiny room. Police details are maintaining order.

“Please honourable members be honourable enough and maintain order muri vanhu vakuru wani,” a police officer shouted.

1100: Bulawayo deputy mayor, Mr Gift Banda, has arrived to file his Nomination papers. Nomination is progressing well with a number of councillors having filed their Nomination papers. The council chambers are swamped by candidates and police are controlling entrance.

Cde Webster Shamu and his wife Constance walk out of the Nomination Court after submitting his papers in Chinhoyi

1059: In Bulawayo province the nomination court officially sat this morning having so far processed approximately 100 nominations as of 9am today. In Hwange district, Nomination Courts are running at Hwange Local Board, Hwange Rural District Council(HRDC) and Vic Falls Municipality. Aspiring candidates waiting for the courts mainly HRDC to open

1058: Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa confirms that he is standing as an independent candidate in the Zvimba South House of Assembly.

1058: In Zaka district , Nomination of local authority candidates is progressing well at the council’s boardroom.

MDC Alliance’s Job Sikhala filing his Nomination papers

1054: Peoples Rainbow Coalition national chair Mr Dzikamai Mavhaire who is eyeing a senatorial seat has arrived at the Nomination Court to submit his papers.

1052: Herbert Hlatywayo of Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity who is contesting for Harare ward 37 said he was happy with the process which she said was fast. He said he was told that his papers are in order and will have to come back at 4pm for results.

ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chingumba chats with an official from ZEC during the reception of nomination papers of aspiring presidential candidates for the 2018 harmonised elections at the High Court of Zimbabwe this morning. – (Picture by Shelton Muchena)

1051: Cde Ozias Bvute, Zanu-PF candidate for Goromonzi North submits his nomination papers.

1048: Nomination Court for Presidential candidates has opened at the High Court. Presidential candidates who have successfully filed their papers so far are: President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Noah Manyika, Nelson Chamisa, Violet Mariyacha and Joice Mujuru.

1010: Interestingly, in Chegutu East Zanu-PF has submitted two names with former Mashonalnd West provincial minister Cde Webster Shamu and youth league provincial chairman Cde Vengai Musengi being announced as candidates for Zanu-PF.

Representatives and aspiring candidates of presidential candidates for the 2018 harmonised elections wait for their turn to submit nomination papers at the High Court of Zimbabwe this morning. – (Picture by Shelton Muchena)

1000: In Beitbridge, there are two nomination courts for local government elections for Beitbridge. The district has 21 wards ( 6 urban and 15 rural)

Rural local government elections candidates will be submitting their documents at the Beitbridge rural district council boardroom. Those contesting urban ward are submitting at the municipality chambers. A handful of candidates are already waiting for the nomination court to open.

0945: Opposition parties candidates in Mashonaland West hail ZEC’s Nomination Court process. CODE senatorial candidate Mr Ezeria George Horwe said the process is fair and there has been no violence and intimidation witnessed yet. They also expect the coming harmonised elections to be free and fair judging on the nomination court proceedings.

0942: ZEC provincial elections officer Mr Austin Ndlovu started proceedings announcing the list of House of Assembly candidates and all Zanu-PF candidates have already submitted their papers. Mr Ndlovu indicated that the list had all candidates who submitted their nomination papers earlier urging those still to submit to do so. Overall results of those who would have succeeded or failed to be announced at 4 pm. Candidates are just filing their papers before leaving and will return at 4pm.

0926: The nomination court for National Assembly has set at the Rotten Row Magistrates court. The presiding officer is calling out names of the candidates from different political parties. MDC-T’s Jessy Majome filed as an independent. Matabeleland South Nomination Court for 13 National Assembly constituencies and Senatorial candidates and provincial councils is sitting at the Gwanda Magistrates Court.

0923: In Masvingo Province, the Nomination Court for Senate, National Assembly, Provincial Council and Women’s quota is sitting at the Masvingo Magistrates court. The Nomination Court for Masvingo City Council election is sitting at the Civic Centre boardroom.

0915: In Chiredzi the Nomination Court for aspiring rural and urban councillors seats at Chiredzi Town Council Boardroom. Candidates from various political parties are already waiting outside the court. In Kadoma the Nomination court for aspiring rural and urban councillors seats for Sanyati and Kadoma seats at Kadoma Town House Council Chambers. Proceedings have just commenced.

0912: In Midlands Province , the Nomination Court for Senatorial, National Assembly, Provincial Council and Women’s Quota is sitting in the Midlands Capital – Gweru at Gweru Magistrates Court. The programme is expected to start at 10am. For the urban and rural district councils, the aspiring candidates are submitting their papers at the various council offices across the province.

0910: In Mashonaland West, the Nomination Court for Senatorial, National Assembly, Provincial Council and Women’s Quota is sitting in Chinhoyi at the Civil Court. The programme is expected to start at 10 am. For the urban and rural district councils, the aspiring candidates are submitting their papers at the various council offices across the province.

0900: Aspiring candidates for the 2018 harmonised elections have today thronged the Nomination Court to file their papers.