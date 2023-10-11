365 firms confirm Sanganai participation

Mukudzei Chingwere and Columbus Mabika

More than 365 companies have so far confirmed participation at the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to be held in Bulawayo from tomorrow to Saturday compared to 275 last year.

Giving an update on preparations for the event after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbra Rwodzi said there had also been an increase in the number of international exhibitors from 23 last year to 34 this year, although it is the Zimbabwean tourism industry that still needs to dominate the Expo.

The international exhibitors were from South Africa, Mozambique, Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia, Iran and Botswana.

Foreign buyers, those in the international tourism industry who are seek tourism destinations for their clients, are critical.

“There will also be 100 buyers from key source markets of Africa, Middle East, Asia, Europe and America. Running alongside the exhibition will be forums and social events aimed at further affording exhibitors and buyers more time to engage and share ideas,” said Minister Rwodzi.

The expo opens tomorrow at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo and is organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

It aims to highlight Zimbabwe’s unique position within the tourism landscape through exhibitions and high-profile engagements.

Speaking during a visit to check progress yesterday, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mr Tongai Mnangagwa said this year’s expo would surpass previous years.

“Each stand holds its own unique appeal and the ongoing developments here are quite promising. I anticipate an even more exhilarating experience this year, surpassing the success of the previous edition, as we navigate through effects of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc on the industry and expand our tourism industry. Exciting opportunities lie ahead for the tourism sector,” he said.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said this year had witnessed a significant increase in exhibitors with over a hundred more compared to last year.

Buyers had already arrived in the country to explore tourism destinations.

The annual event brings together key players and stakeholders in the global tourism industry, providing a platform for networking, collaboration, and showcasing the best of Zimbabwe’s rich tourism potential.

This year’s expo celebrates the resilience, dynamism, and untapped potential of Zimbabwe-Africa as a premier tourism destination.

With a diverse range of destinations, wildlife, heritage, culture, and adventure offerings, Africa is emerging as a top choice for travellers worldwide.