36-year-old sodomy suspect on the run

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

A 36-year-old man from Zimbiru Village under Chief Chinamhora is on the run for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy.

Mashonaland East Deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident and said they are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the accused who is still at large.

It is reported that on April 23, the accused person was in the custody of the boy going home from school.

Reports are that the accused produced some herbs from his pocket and rubbed them all over his body, telling him these would make him more intelligent.

He allegedly removed the complainant’s pants while lying facing downwards before sodomising him once. After the act, the complainant escaped on pretext of going to the toilet and reported the matter to his mother.

A report was made at ZRP Chinamhora who referred the complainant to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.