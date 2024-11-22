350 graduate from Mash East VTCs

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

About 350 students drawn from seven vocational training centres in Mashonaland East have graduated in various disciplines at Tabudirira Vocational Training Centre in Mutoko.



Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire who presided over the ceremony urged the graduates to use the skills and knowledge they acquired to advance the country’s economic development and uplift their living standards.

“Today we celebrate the conferment of certificates to 350 graduates who have undergone training in various vocations at Tabudirira, Mount View, Ernest Kadungure, Nhakiwa, Mudzi, Marondera and Nyahoni,” he said.

“These graduates are now equipped to contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s vision of becoming an empowered upper middle-income society by 2030.

“To the graduates, as you embark on this new chapter, I urge you to uphold professionalism and adhere to the best work ethics in your chosen trades.”