35 000 borehole scheme in full swing

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s vision to drill 35 000 solarised boreholes across all villages countrywide is now in full swing with a consignment of 1 000 new ones having arrived from Dubai while another batch is on its way.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority has so far drilled 1 020 boreholes countrywide under the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

The programme was launched in 2021 and is aimed at uplifting the living standards of rural communities.

It also dovetails with the President Mnangagwa’s vision as stated in the ruling party’s 2018 election manifesto on water and sanitation that says the Second Republic will, inter alia, carry out a national rehabilitation programme of all water purification plants.

The provision of water remains a cornerstone in the attainment of an upper middle income economy by year 2030.

The Second Republic has been making giant strides in its quest to provide potable water to every citizen in remote areas, leaving no one and no place behind.

The boreholes will provide water for the establishment of horticulture gardens, water for the villages’ domestic needs, fisheries, orchards and dip-tanks.

Prevail International Group is undertaking the project after having been contracted by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) to drill a borehole in each village countrywide.

Prevail Group chief executive Mr Paul Tungwarara yesterday confirmed having received the latest consignment of equipment, including solar and electric pumps catering for about 1 000 boreholes.

“The consignment that we have received now is for the Zinwa project. So far we have received a consignment for 1 000 boreholes and we are also waiting for the other consignment next month.

“We are expecting that consignment mid-July. Right now we are doing installation in Chipinge and have also been doing some in Mutare. Our other team is in Gutu to start the installation of the boreholes,” he said.

To create local jobs, Mr Tungwarara has since employed locals who are manufacturing stands that house 20 000 litre tanks.

As of last month, the continuous borehole drilling programme by ZINWA had reached the 1 000 mark with 1 020 drilled by May 30 under the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Trust Mrs Depinah Nkomo said water is the critical component which needs to be protected by farmers.

“Water is important because we can boost agricultural production. With water we can grow different types of crops throughout the year and increase our profits. A majority are doing horticultural projects from these boreholes. We are grateful to the Government for these useful initiatives which uplift the lives of the majority of people across the country,” she said.

Under the Presidential Rural Development Programme, ZINWA is set to drill and equip 35 000 boreholes across the country’s eight rural provinces in a development that will see each of the country’s 35 000 villages getting a borehole.

Zinwa is working with the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), who are responsible for the management of the gardens and the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), who are responsible for sourcing and establishing markets for the produce from the villages.

Other implementing agencies are ZimTrade, the Tobacco Research Board and the Department of Irrigation.