300 affected by storm in Kadoma, 200 tents needed

11 Nov, 2022
300 affected by storm in Kadoma, 200 tents needed A house in Rimuka's Westview area whose roof was blown off during the storm. Roofing-sheets were thrown 200 metres away.

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least 300 people in and around Kadoma were affected by a violent storm this week, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has reported.

In a report seen by The Herald this morning, the CPU said 200 tents were needed to shelter the affected families.

The report also said that the affected families needed at least five tonnes of maize and other food items.

However, the CPU is yet to give the total value of the damaged properties.

The storm destroyed classroom blocks in the town.

