30 percent discount on rates for Chi-Town’s senior citizens

Chitungwiza municipality spokesperson Mr Lovemore Meya

The Herald

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

The Chitungwiza Municipality has heeded residents’ call to offer a discount on residential rates for the elderly by offering them a 30 percent discount on a monthly basis.

In an interview, Chitungwiza Municipality spokesperson Mr Lovemore Meya confirmed the news.

“We have listened to the cry of our elderly citizens who always wanted to be given a discount on monthly rates’ charges. We are offering them a 30 percent discount.

“This is in our 2023 budget and is now a standing policy which may be reviewed by Council as and when it is necessary,” he said.

Mr Meya said beneficiaries should be people aged 65 years old and above and who do not have outstanding arrears.

Chitungwiza Municipality’s housing department is expected to conduct an assessment to come up with the deserving members.

