30-member provisional squad named

MIGHTY Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has named a 30-member provisional squad to prepare for our Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) football qualifier against Botswana.

Twenty-six locally-based players will begin training tomorrow in Harare while four foreign-based players will join on Valentine’s Day when the international break begins.

The first leg will be played at the National Sports Stadium on February 18 and the return at Obedi Itani Chilume in Francistown on February 23.

A win against Botswana will earn the Mighty Warriors a place among 12 teams to play at the AWCON 2022 finals in Morocco in July. Top four teams at the continental finals will automatically qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup finals.

Mighty Warriors Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens) Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens) Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens) Leona Bhunu (Bulawayo Chiefs)

DEFENDERS: Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens) Egness Tumbare, Moreblessing Bwende (Harare City Queens) Edeline Mutumbami, Vimbai Mharadzi, Liliosa Kandemiri (Blue Swallows Queens) Talent Mukwanda (Herentals Queens) Purity Mugayi, Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos Queens)

MIDFIELDERS: Emmaculate Msipa (Fatih Karagümrük Spor Kulübü, Turkey) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens) Shyline Dambamuromo, Alice Moyo (Faith Drive Queens) Mavis Chirandu, Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens) Danai Bhobho (Simba Queens, Tanzania) Ennerty Chemhere (Ubuntu Queens) Berita Kabwe (Rivers Angels, Nigeria)

STRIKERS: Rudo Neshamba (Ramat Hasharon WFC, Israel) Maudy Mafuruse, Melody Chikoore (Faith Drive Queens) Christabel Katona, Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos Queens) Dinah Rose Banda (Queen Lozikeyi Academy) Natasha Ndowa (Blue Swallows Queens) Shamiso Mutasa (Herentals Queens) – ZIFA Online