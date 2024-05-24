30 000 expected at Youth Service launch

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the launch of the YSZ will take place at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Uzumba-Maramba Pfungwe district.

Herald Reporter

AT least 30 000 youths are expected to attend the launch of the new Youth Service Zimbabwe by President Mnangagwa in Uzumba-Maramba Pfungwe, Mashonaland East province, today.

The Youth Service Zimbabwe (YSZ) is expected to mould young people into patriotic citizens, and hence able leaders.

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the launch of the YSZ will take place at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Uzumba-Maramba Pfungwe district.

The launch will run under the theme: “Empower Youth: Secure the Future.”

“The event will be graced by His Excellency the President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa who will deliver the keynote address as well as launch the Youth Service Zimbabwe Programme”.

Dr Muswere said Zimbabweans should embrace and support the programme as it will inculcate values of ubuntu/unhu, patriotism and leadership to the country’s youthful population.

“Over 30 000 youths drawn from Mashonaland East and delegates from other provinces are expected to attend the launch.

“Youths from across the country will have an opportunity to interface with the President during the launch and interact with Government ministries, departments and agencies and private sector players who will be exhibiting”.

A Youth Empowerment Forum will run on the sidelines of the launch.