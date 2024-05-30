3 women leaders shine in UK

Rumbidzai Mushonga Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe is celebrating the remarkable achievements of its trailblazing women as three local leaders were honoured at the prestigious 2024 Women Changing the World Awards held in London, United Kingdom.

Mrs Fortunate Kufakunesu was recognised for non-profit humanitarian work, Dr Patricia Gonde for education advocacy and Ms Vickie Maponga-Mlilo for mental health awareness.

Mrs Kufakunesu of Lily of Valleys Home of Hope, was named the non-profit category award winner. Her organisation has been making a profound impact on the lives of young girls, providing them with access to sanitary wear, educational resources and opportunities to continue their education.

“Being honoured with a non-profit category award on a global level is truly gratifying and affirming.

“It signifies that the dedication and endeavours of our organisation are not only acknowledged within our local community but also on an international scale,” she said.

Dr Gonde, the head of academics at Lusitania Primary School in eastern Harare, was named as one of the 10 finalists for the international awards, which celebrate women who have made exceptional strides in driving positive change around the globe.

Despite the stiff competition, Dr Gonde’s unwavering dedication to education advocacy in Zimbabwe shone through, earning her a place on the global stage.

“This acknowledgement is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the collective efforts of all those who believe in the transformative power of education.

“It fills me with immense pride to represent Zimbabwe on this global platform and showcases the impact that dedicated education advocacy can have, not only locally, but on a broader scale,” she said.

In the health and wellness category, Ms Maponga-Mlilo, a former ZBC news anchor and mental health advocate, emerged victorious, taking home the coveted gold award.

Ms Maponga-Mlilo’s tireless efforts to raise awareness and provide support for mental health issues in Zimbabwe had gone far beyond the country’s borders, earning her this prestigious recognition.

“I dedicate this award to all Zimbabweans who voted for me and as a wake-up call to everyone that mental health is important and must be an everyday awareness campaign. My vision and dreams for mental health are broad, and my desire is to empower people’s mindsets because I believe everything starts and ends in the mind,” she said.

These remarkable achievements by Zimbabwean women have not only brought pride to the nation but have also served as a testament to the transformative power of dedication, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of positive change.

Their success stories inspire others to follow in their footsteps, showcasing the boundless potential of Zimbabwean women to make a lasting impact on the world stage.