3 top cops reassigned

Crime Reporter

THREE police commissioners have been transferred in a move that is meant to improve service delivery and performance.

Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, who was at the Police General Headquarters, is now heading the human resources department.

Comm Patson Nyabadza, who was senior staff officer human resources, is now commander for Bulawayo province.

Comm Patton Mbangwa, who was officer commanding Bulawayo Province is now at the Police General Headquarters.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“The Commissioner-General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has effected the transfer of some senior officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police in order to ensure that the Police Service achieves its constitutional role of providing quality services to the public in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates its commitment to ensure that the malady of crime is tackled without fear of favour in the country,” he said.

The re-assignment has been part of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Human Resource Policy of enhancing performance in the organisation, ensure versatility among the senior officers, tapping into the senior officers’ experience as well as expertise, job rotation and the need to meet new policing demands as the country gears for Vision 2030.

In January, the ZRP top brass was also reshuffled.

These were Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba who was reassigned from operations to administration while Deputy Comm-Gen Mind Elliot Ngirandi was moved from crime to human resources.

Deputy Comm-Gen Learn Ncube was moved to operations from administration, while Deputy Comm-Gen Lorraine Chipato was moved to crime from human resources.

The ZRP underwent a major transformation in 2018 as it adopted a new structure to win back public confidence.