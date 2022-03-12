3 panners killed in mineshaft

Crime Reporter

THREE artisanal gold miners were overcome by underground gasses and died when they entered a mineshaft in search of gold ore in Mazowe this week.

The three and six colleagues were affected by underground gasses and of the six who escaped, four were admitted to Concession Hospital after being affected by the gas.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the nine had entered a shaft at SOS, Jumbo Mine in Mazowe.

This is not the first time that gold panners have died from suffocation or injuries sustained when a mine shaft collapsed.

In 2019, a woman gold panner from Guyu in Matabeleland South died on the spot while her colleague escaped unharmed when a shaft they were working in at the bank of Mlalakgomo River collapsed, trapping her.

Another five illegal artisanal miners were trapped and died after the shaft they were working in collapsed at Elvingston Mine near Chegutu.

In a similar case, another panner was trapped by rubble when a shaft he was working in collapsed at Montekai mining site near Sabi Mine in Zvishavane. His body was retrieved three days later.