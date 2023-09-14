3 more Deputy Ministers sworn in

President Mnangagwa has today sworn in three Deputy Ministers in different portfolios.

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today sworn in three Deputy Ministers in different portfolios to complement a pool of Cabinet Ministers and deputies he appointed on Monday this week.

The three, who were sworn in at State House in Harare this morning are Cdes Joshua Sacco (Transport and Infrastructural Development), Simelisizwe Sibanda (Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation Science and Technology Development) and Kudakwashe Mpamhanga (Youth Empowerment Development).

Today’s swearing ceremony was attended by the two Vice Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

President Mnangagwa appointed a new Cabinet this week where he blended the old and new after he and the ruling Zanu PF got a fresh mandate to lead the country for the next five years.

This was after he beat his closest rival, Mr Nelson Chamisa of the Citizen Coalition for Change.