3 men in court for stealing US$70 641 from employer

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

THREE Zimavian Private Limited employees have appeared in court on allegations of defrauding their employer of US$70 641.35 in botched chicken deals.

Lucias Simbarashe Edison (31), Nyasha Dhliwayo (34), and Anesu Muvingi (39) were facing fraud charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

They were granted $20 000 bail each and ordered to continue residing at their given addresses.

The court heard that during the period extending from 2017 to 2018, the trio acting in common purpose, hatched a plan to steal from their employer.

Pursuant to their plan, the accused received payments from Zimavian Private Limited’s customers, issued out invoices as confirmation of sale and went on to delete the information from the computer purporting that no transaction had been done.

It is the State’s case that they took the money which had been paid towards the chicks and shared it amongst themselves.

The court heard that the complainant discovered the offence and alerted police.

Investigations were conducted leading to the recovery of copies of deleted invoices and documents from the production departments showing the number of chicks hatched and those sold.

As a result, the complainant lost US$70 641.35.