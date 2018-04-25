3-GAME ULTIMATUM FOR MUTASA

Petros Kausiyo Deputy Sports Editor

UNDER FIRE Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has been given three games to save his job, with the club’s chiefs yesterday meeting with the gaffer in a no-holds-barred review indaba in the capital where the ultimatum was issued. The Dynamos coach, who has seen what seemed a promising 2018 season get off to the worst Premiership start by the Glamour Boys, will have to pick nine points from his team’s next three assignments starting with this Sunday’s home encounter against Bulawayo City at Rufaro.

DeMbare will then travel to Gweru to face Chapungu at Ascot before engaging in another derby clash against resurgent Harare City at Rufaro.

Club president Kenny Mubaiwa emerged from the two-hour meeting with the technical crew to reveal they had held frank discussions with their coaches and tasked them to win their next three matches.

“We had a post-mortem of the seven games we have played so far,” said Mubaiwa.

“We are obviously not happy, the supporters are not happy, the coaches are not happy, the players are not happy and in fact everyone associated with Dynamos is not happy.

“So we decided to meet with the technical department to review the situation. Each side had a chance to explain and we assured the coaches that we are not looking for any replacements yet.

“But we all agreed that we have to collect nine points in the three coming games, starting this weekend and we will meet again to review the situation after those three games.”

The Dynamos boss said Mutasa and his lieutenants Biggie Zuze and Zondai Nyaungwa, had also assured the executive committee that the revised target set for them was achievable.

“Dynamos is a big brand that we need to protect and one of the major steps to protect that brand is getting the results and the coaches appreciate that.

“The message is very clear that we want nine points and nothing else. If you look at our game against CAPS United, we created a number of chances and the margins by which we have lost our games also show that we cannot be said to be push overs.”

The Dynamos boss scoffed at all the conspiracy theories being thrown around, especially on social media sites, that have tried to finger former team manager Richard Chihoro for the club’s woes

Others have sought to accuse former club vice president Solomon Sanyamandwe of sabotaging the side despite the Harare businessman having sacrificed financial resources for the club.

“We are not superstitious and we are going to deal with our situation in a professional way. There are many examples of big clubs that have gone through a very bad patch, but we will not lose focus on the fact that we just need to get out of the position that we find ourselves in.

“We will not be swayed by such beliefs or claims by some people that our loss of form is being caused by the former team manager or any individual for that matter.

“I am also pained as I want to win. So if we follow all these myths, it will not help our coaches or our players to get their tactics right and to work even harder.

“When we were growing up we used to be told tales of Abracadabra and I don’t believe Dynamos need that to rescue us. We just need to correct our mistakes,” said Mubaiwa.

Bulawayo City coach Darlington Dodo also arrives at Rufaro on Sunday with his job on the line.

City chairman Jerry Sibanda told our Bulawayo Bureau that although they were still behind Dodo, the former Gunners coach is treading a thin line, as he was just a point away from being sacked.

“Results haven’t been favourable, but we’re still rallying behind our coach and the team. We can’t talk of replacing the coach when he hasn’t breached his mandate.

“What is important is to prepare for the next game and hopefully we will get it right,” said Sibanda.