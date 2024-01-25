3 family members swept away by flooded Sanyati River

The makeshift bridge that villagers are using to cross Sanyati River after the bridge was swept away by the flooded river.

A young couple and their seven-day-old baby were swept away as they attempted to cross a flooded Sanyati River in Gokwe, Midlands Province, in a makeshift canoe.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 5PM as the couple from Mutukani Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North tried to take their baby to a hospital across the river.

Simbarashe Kanyonde (27), his wife Lucia Dzimba (23), and their baby lost their lives after the makeshift canoe they were using capsized midway and were swept away by the river. Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“The two wanted to take their ill child to Chidamoyo Hospital to seek treatment for the baby. When they reached the Sanyati River, they boarded a canoe intending to cross to the other side. The canoe, however, capsized in the middle of the river and the family was swept away,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The bodies of Dzimba and her baby who was tied to her back, were found floating and retrieved by villagers about 700 metres down the river.

The bodies have since been taken to Gokwe North District Hospital. Police and villagers continue to search for Kanyonde.

“We urge members of the public to desist from crossing flooded rivers to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The development comes at a time when police in the province have warned members of the public against crossing flooded rivers, amid a surge in cases of drowning since the onset of the rainy season.

“We are experiencing an increase in deaths due to drowning since the onset of the 2023-24 rain season. We would like to take this opportunity to alert members of the public not to cross flooded rivers,” said Insp Mahoko. “Instead, people must wait for rivers to subside before they attempt to cross. We also discourage swimming in flooded pools and rivers by children and urge parents and guardians to monitor their children.”

The situation in Gokwe, however, is dire after Sesame Bridge, which connects Gokwe North and Gokwe South Districts was recently swept away following heavy rains.

Just last week Pokwe Bridge, which links Gokwe South District and Defe was destroyed by heavy rains leaving villagers stranded.

The development leaves people in those areas alienated as they cannot access Gokwe South, which is the major business centre.

A teacher from Nembudziya in Gokwe North, Mr Isaac Tshuma, said he was not able to visit his family in Kwekwe for close to a month as rivers were flooded and impassable.

“Gokwe has many rivers and most of them are flooded. In most cases people are forced to risk crossing flooded rivers so that they can access areas like Nemangwe and Gokwe Centre,” he said.

“I was forced to cross a flooded river last week because I wanted to see my family, which I had last seen three weeks back.”

With the help of Gokwe-Sesame legislator, Madron Matiza, the villagers constructed a temporary footbridge, which they are using to cross the Sesame River.

Gokwe North assistant district development coordinator, Mr Stewart Gwatirinda, however, said the footbridge was no longer safe and could cause another disaster.

“We applaud the legislator for coming up with the footbridge as a stop-gap measure but its continuous use is no longer safe for the public now,” he said.

“We were hoping that the Government could have stepped in already by now but people are forced to continue using the footbridge because it is the only way to Gokwe South District, which we heavily rely on.”

Mr Gwatirinda said some people were choosing not to use the footbridge and were rather crossing through the flooded river.

“There will be vehicles on both sides of the river, which they use and some people especially businesspeople who carry a lot of stuff are risking their lives and crossing through the flooded river and we fear the worst might happen,” he said.

Mr Gwatirinda said there was a need for urgent action to repair the bridge, which also continues to be damaged by heavy downpours.

“The damage is worsening by the day on the bridge and we call upon the Government to step in as a matter of urgency before we lose more lives,” he said.

“As Gokwe North we are cut from business and people are being forced to risk their lives hence urgent action on the bridge is needed.”

Mr Gwatirinda said the three local authorities, Gokwe South, North and Gokwe Rural District Council, are working on repairing Jahana Road, which is an alternative to connecting the two affected districts.

“We agreed that Jahana Road, which is a gravel road, be graded so that it gives villagers an alternative. The machinery and equipment are there but we are now working on facilitating fuel so that the road can be repaired and can be used.

“Only a few kilometres are damaged and that can be an easy option while we wait for the bridge to be repaired,” said Mr Gwatirinda. – The Chronicle