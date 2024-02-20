3 die in NRZ crash

Herald Reporter

THREE National Railways of Zimbabwe workers perished following a fatal train accident which occurred between Mutare and Machipanda at around 9pm last night.

In a statement, the NRZ said preliminary investigations suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling 14 wagons laden with nine export chrome concentrates and five granite blocks, may have suffered a brake failure.

NRZ said the brake failure probably led to a runaway which culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve thereby falling into a gorge.

“Sadly, the three NRZ crews were trapped and could not make it to safety. Their identities cannot be divulged until their next of kin have been advised.

“The NRZ board, management and staff would like to express sincere condolences to the families of the hardworking, dedicated crew members who shall always be remembered by the Railways family,” reads the statement.

The NRZ said investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, after which full details will be disclosed.