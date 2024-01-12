3 army colonels promoted

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa yesterday promoted three Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Colonels Chrispen Nduku, Arnold Gumbo and Richard Mahoya to the rank of Brigadier-General.

He made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020 which reads: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank.”

Commander ZNA Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe confers new rank to Brigadier-General Chrispen Nduku.

Commander ZNA Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe who presided over the investiture of the three, called on them to continue working hard in safeguarding the gains of independence.

“This promotion is a true testimony of your unequivocal loyalty, patriotism, hardwork and selfless dedication to duty which you have shown and steadfastly displayed over the years.

“This exceptional honour, acknowledgement and trust accorded to you should re-invigorate to propel the organisation to greater heights,” he said.

“I command you to judiciously take care of the limited resources and equipment under your command. Be warned that abuse of resources will not be tolerated.

Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe congratulates Brigadier-General Arnold Gumbo yesterday after receiving his new rank.

He called on the newly promoted to enforce discipline in the rank and file of their subordinates.

“Consequently I command you to ensure that discipline of officers and men under your command is beyond reproach. Any forms of indiscipline should be nipped in the bud.

“In this regard you are required to come up with a cocktail of measures to ensure basic soldiering is instilled in your subordinates including but not limited to retraining, parades and frequent addresses at all levels,” he said.