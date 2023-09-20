3 633 more motorists arrested in police blitz

Police officers monitor traffic at the intersection of Seke Road and Masotsha Ndlovu Way in Harare recently. There is an ongoing countrywide operation to restore sanity on the roads. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Crime Reporter

Another 3 633 motorists have been arrested countrywide during the ongoing operation targeting unregistered and unlicenced vehicles, operators offering public transport without proper licensing, and those breaching other traffic regulations bringing the total arrests so far to 22 633.

Of these 22 633 motorists arrested during the on-going operation code-named, “Tame the Traffic Jungle”, 597 arrests were made on vehicles without route permits, 9 021 arrests are illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika), 271 for reckless driving, 1 464 people have been arrested for touting and 913 vehicles have been impounded for being driven on the roads without registration number plates.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was continuing.

Police and other key stakeholders last week launched an operation targeting vehicles driven in breach of the law, including unregistered and unlicensed vehicles, pirate taxis and pirate kombis, and drivers committing driving and parking offences as authorities step up efforts to ensure compliance with road laws.

Flouting of laws had become routine, particularly in urban areas prompting the police, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, Vehicle Examination Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and city councils to launch the co-ordinated operation.

Motorists and operators who want to reclaim their vehicles have to obtain all the required vehicle documents and be cleared by the Vehicle Theft Squad, VID and Zimra.