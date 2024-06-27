2nd Republic tackles drug abuse menace

President Mnangagwa launches the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan 2024-2030 at State House in Harare yesterday. He is flanked by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Drug Abuse chair and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

THE Government has employed a whole-of-society approach to decisively deal with the scourge of drugs and substance abuse which could undermine the country’s development goals if left unchecked, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the launch of the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the drug and substance abuse menace needed all hands-on deck as no nation could develop fully if a portion of its citizens is addicted to drugs.

Yesterday’s launch coincided with the annual United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking that was commemorated under the theme, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”.

“The World Drug Day was set aside for nations to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of societies that are free of drug abuse.

“This year’s theme, ‘The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention’, highlights the need for society to pay more attention to people who are at risk of developing a drug problem.

“In this regard, the scourge of drug and substance abuse has to be dealt with decisively as we march towards Vision 2030. Vanhu vaka sticker hava vake nyika,” he said.

If left unchecked, the President said, the deadly vice would continue threatening not only Zimbabwe’s developmental prospects but that of the world at large.

Global trends indicate that the abuse of drugs and harmful substances results in 3,3 million deaths each year, with at least 15,3 million persons having drug use disorders.

Resultantly, approximately 60 percent of patients admitted in mental health institutions suffer from drug use disorders.

“Unfortunately, Zimbabwe being part of the global world, has not been spared. Drug and substance abuse has become a significant public health, socio-economic and national security challenge as well as potential threat to the country’s development trajectory.

“My Government is taking decisive actions using a Whole of Government and Society approach. The nation’s successful response to the Covid-19 pandemic taught us many lessons, which we must harness as we tackle this scourge.

“In this regard, the Second Republic continues to collaborate with all stakeholders in tackling the menace of drug and substance abuse.”

The President said the youth were the productive segment of Zimbabwe’s economy, hence they should be set free from the shackles of substance abuse.

“It also has far-reaching consequences on drug users such as poor health aftermaths, social and economic problems,

as well as psychosocial effects, among a range of negative outcomes.

“This scourge knows no bounds. It is affecting all socio-economic levels and across religious groupings, destroying lives and families. This public health concern is further undermining the social fabric of our beautiful nation, particularly the youth, who are productive segments of our economy.

“As we become a prosperous and empowered society, it is important to remain grounded in our rich identity as Zimbabwean and African people. We must be deliberate in protecting our children and young people.”

The President called upon social scientists to come to the table and proffer the requisite recommendations and scientific literature on trends and risks, as well as opportunities.

Government, said President Mnangagwa, had since committed to establishing a National Drug Agency, which will provide high level strategic leadership, coordinate implementation of the Drug and Substance Abuse Plan and promote multi-sectoral actions aligned with national priorities.

It will also be tasked with ensuring alignment to regional and international frameworks within Zimbabwe.

“The recovery from drug and substance abuse, as well as prevention of a possible relapse of affected individuals, depends on the wider community and family environment.

“It takes a village to raise a child. The family, particularly parents, must play their part towards addressing drug and substance abuse, among other social ills. They need to be deliberate and conscious actors in the upbringing of children,” said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to the launch of the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030), the President said the thrust was to improve the health and security of Zimbabweans as enshrined in the country’s national vision.

“This plan avails us with a detailed roadmap that will guide our nation’s response to Drug and Substance Abuse in a comprehensive and collaborative manner.

“As outlined, we are committed to support multi-stakeholder engagement and actions across the whole of Government and different sectors, through targeted and collaborative interventions.

“The seven critical pillars tabulated in the plan should result in supply reduction; demand reduction; harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation; as well as psychosocial support and community reintegration.

“Greater coordination around policy and legal enforcement; media and communication, supported by resource mobilisation and economic strengthening must accelerate the realisation of visible results,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the plan served as a reminder of what the country can achieve through maintaining a unified force.

“The development of this Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan was a result of collaborative effort.

“I thank those that participated in the development of this Plan. Specifically, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), who provided the lead consultant and the National Drug and Substance Abuse Committee, that has been working hard for this response.

“It is commendable that the plan is aligned with our National Development Strategy. The reality is that, as our society edges closer to the realisation of Vision 2030, we must be proactive and prevent the degeneration of our family norms, cultural values and national identity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa assured the nation that the country’s security agencies would remain on high alert, with those found dealing in drugs and other illegal substances being brought to book.

“Those found distributing drugs and illicit substances will face the full wrath of the law. Further, communities should shun individuals who are distributing drugs and share intelligence information with law enforcement agencies.

“ . . . allow me to reiterate that together we can create a safer and healthier future for our country. Let us all stand united and say ‘No to Drugs’ and ‘Yes to a Drug-Free Zimbabwe’,” he said.

“Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa, igonamatirwa nevene vayo, vasina kusticker, Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.”

President Mnangagwa charged content creators and social media influencers to be responsible with the material they produce as it had a forbearing on society.

He also urged local authorities and real estate developers to ensure adherence to by-laws, regulations and land use plans regarding the provision of community recreational centres.

“I am very confident that if we remain united, work together, guided by the science-driven strategies and approaches outlined in this plan, we can overcome this scourge.

“Drug and substance abuse is alien to us. It is our sacred and collective responsibility as Zimbabweans to preserve our ethos, principles, our culture, Ubuntu/Hunhu hwedu,” he said.

In his remarks, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the multi-sectoral plan was a bold step by the Second Republic towards ensuring the attainment of Vision 2030.

“The President is leading from the front to ensure improved health outcomes for all Zimbabweans,” he said.

The launch was attended by Cabinet ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, vice chancellors of universities, school heads and other senior Government officials.